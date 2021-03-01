Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $286.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $303.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.