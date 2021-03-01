IMI’s (IMIAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMIAY remained flat at $$37.99 on Monday. IMI has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

