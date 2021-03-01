Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$29.50 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Monday, January 25th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$31.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.95.

TSE:IMO opened at C$27.89 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.47 billion and a PE ratio of -11.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.20.

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

