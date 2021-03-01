Indexed Finance Achieves Market Cap of $8.08 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $9.46 or 0.00019285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $8.08 million and $2.87 million worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.07 or 0.00507852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00073457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00077543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00076910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.05 or 0.00460918 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.