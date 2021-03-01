Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Trading Up 6.6%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. Approximately 2,082,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,015,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $208.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

