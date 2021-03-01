InfoNow Co. (OTCMKTS:INOW) Short Interest Down 83.3% in February

InfoNow Co. (OTCMKTS:INOW) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the January 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of InfoNow stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. InfoNow has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About InfoNow

InfoNow Corporation provides on-demand software as a service based channel management solutions to Fortune 1000 companies. It offers Channelinsight Channel Sales Management, which helps in the automated collection, matching, standardization, and enrichment of channel data. The Channelinsight Channel Sales Management includes Channelinsight Partner Network, which provides partner coverage through access to distributors, resellers, and retailers reporting detailed point-of-sale (POS) and inventory data; Channelinsight Directory, which provides the view of high-tech resellers and end customers worldwide; and Channelinsight Operations Manager, which helps in validating, tracking, organizing, and segmenting partner POS and inventory data by user-specified attributes.

