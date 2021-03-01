Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 600 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa plc (INF.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 611.10 ($7.98).

Shares of Informa plc (INF.L) stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Monday, hitting GBX 543.80 ($7.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,518. The company has a market capitalization of £8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.98. Informa plc has a 52-week low of GBX 326.70 ($4.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 707 ($9.24).

Informa plc (INF.L) Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

