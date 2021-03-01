Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,709 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.61% of Ingersoll Rand worth $497,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.60. 32,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,458. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at $154,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 28,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,291,173.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,698 shares in the company, valued at $10,295,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.93.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

