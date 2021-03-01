InMode (INMD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2021 – InMode was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

2/11/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – InMode was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

Shares of INMD stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in InMode by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,004,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $47,673,000 after buying an additional 307,152 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 663,011 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in InMode by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,483 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in InMode by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 400,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 35.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

