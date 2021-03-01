Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAPR. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New in the third quarter valued at $636,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $30.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.