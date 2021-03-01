Insider Buying: Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases 17 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) insider Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 831 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £141.27 ($184.57).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Joanne Wilson purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £137.88 ($180.14).

On Monday, January 4th, Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 812 ($10.61) per share, with a total value of £138.04 ($180.35).

On Friday, December 4th, Joanne Wilson acquired 17 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £139.74 ($182.57).

BVIC stock opened at GBX 822.50 ($10.75) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87. Britvic plc has a twelve month low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 915.50 ($11.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 791.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 805.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Britvic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 899.09 ($11.75).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

