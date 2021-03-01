Insider Buying: Class Limited (ASX:CL1) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Class Limited (ASX:CL1) insider Matthew Quinn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.87 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,730.00 ($13,378.57).

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Class’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.72%.

Class Company Profile

Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund SMSF administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.

