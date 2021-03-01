Insider Buying: Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN) Insider Purchases 37,854 Shares of Stock

Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) (LON:CRWN) insider Pam Garside acquired 37,854 shares of Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £12,113.28 ($15,826.08).

CRWN traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 28.60 ($0.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.64. The stock has a market cap of £56.62 million and a PE ratio of 148.00. Crown Place VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 35 ($0.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About Crown Place VCT (CRWN.L)

Crown Place VCT PLC specializes investments in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare, information technology, and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

