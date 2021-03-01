Insider Selling: Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $57,640.00.

Charles H. Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 256,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.76. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

