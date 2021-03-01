Insider Selling: Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Sells C$69,200.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total transaction of C$69,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$984,709.08.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) alerts:

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$57,750.00.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$3.15 on Monday. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$3.57. The company has a market cap of C$654.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.53.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.79.

About Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Co. (CMMC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.