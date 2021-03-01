Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 36,314 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GSHD stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.48. 285,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,804. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.78 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. Research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $7,144,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 366.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 41.1% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

