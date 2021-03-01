Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 63,779 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 63,779 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $396,067.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,749,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,805,630.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.19. 398,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $872.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $6.27.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 72,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,104,266 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

