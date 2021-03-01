Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells 24,789 Shares of Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PATK opened at $78.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $85.03.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after purchasing an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 671,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 65,028 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 470,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 59,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

