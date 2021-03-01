Insider Selling: Straker Translations Limited (ASX:STG) Insider Sells 236,323 Shares of Stock

Straker Translations Limited (ASX:STG) insider Grant Straker sold 236,323 shares of Straker Translations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.82 ($1.30), for a total transaction of A$429,398.89 ($306,713.49).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.55.
About Straker Translations
Straker Translations Limited engages in the provision of translation services in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company operates RAY, a cloud-based translation platform that creates a first draft translation and matching the customer's content with one or more of the approximately 13,000 crowd-sourced human freelance translators for refinement.
