Insider Selling: The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Sells 5,714 Shares of Stock

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $26.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 341,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

