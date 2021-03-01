Insider Selling: TUI AG (LON:TUI) Insider Sells 395,022 Shares of Stock

TUI AG (LON:TUI) insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

Shares of LON TUI opened at GBX 431.80 ($5.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. TUI AG has a one year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a one year high of GBX 693.80 ($9.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 361.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 363.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

