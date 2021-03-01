Insider Selling: Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) VP Sells 216 Shares of Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.96. The company had a trading volume of 645,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $175.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 423,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,021,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,856,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

