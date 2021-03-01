Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $38,181,381.60 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, S Robson Walton sold 376,398 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $54,408,330.90.

On Thursday, December 17th, S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $84,644,625.18.

On Tuesday, December 15th, S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $41,984,079.48.

On Thursday, December 10th, S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $60,968,315.67.

On Thursday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $35,710,578.51.

On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.92 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $367.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

