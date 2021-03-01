Insider Selling: WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Sells $33,000.00 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares in the company, valued at $766,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WSBC stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $33.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens downgraded WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in WesBanco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

