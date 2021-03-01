Insights Network Trading Up 33.4% This Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Insights Network has a market cap of $4.85 million and $74,026.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.44 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00030106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00060446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00029905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00039406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,928,117 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

