Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.53.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $109.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $130.11.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

