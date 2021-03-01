Integrated Research Limited (IRI.AX) (ASX:IRI) Insider Buys A$107,050.00 in Stock

Integrated Research Limited (IRI.AX) (ASX:IRI) insider Allan Brackin bought 50,000 shares of Integrated Research Limited (IRI.AX) stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.14 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of A$107,050.00 ($76,464.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$3.19.

Get Integrated Research Limited (IRI.AX) alerts:

About Integrated Research Limited (IRI.AX)

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Research Limited (IRI.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Research Limited (IRI.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.