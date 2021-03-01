Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,615 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $61.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $249.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

