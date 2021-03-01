Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) shares rose 12.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 459,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 241,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

IDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $252.22 million, a PE ratio of -342.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.