Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 107.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. HC Wainwright cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $21.66 on Monday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $57,791.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,239.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after buying an additional 447,294 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 192,300 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 56,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

