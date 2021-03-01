Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $98.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 700,492 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 815.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 314,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 280,437 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 192,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,021,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

