InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Up 137,900.0% in February

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, a growth of 137,900.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICLD opened at $0.00 on Monday. InterCloud Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services.

