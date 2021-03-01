InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Bought by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,210 shares during the quarter. InterDigital comprises 2.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $31,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,773,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InterDigital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 550,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 126,763 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 162,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

IDCC traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,418. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

