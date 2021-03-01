Interface (TILE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $12.42 on Monday. Interface has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Get Interface alerts:

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.