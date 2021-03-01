International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.39. The company had a trading volume of 37,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

