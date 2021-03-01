International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 200 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

LON IAG opened at GBX 191.95 ($2.51) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 156.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 149.66. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 546.60 ($7.14). The stock has a market cap of £9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

