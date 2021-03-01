International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.00 Million

Equities analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report $94.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported sales of $83.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $351.90 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $387.40 million, with estimates ranging from $384.60 million to $390.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Money Express.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMXI. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452 in the last ninety days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Money Express by 82.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in International Money Express by 46.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the third quarter valued at $7,050,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at $3,492,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in International Money Express by 74.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

