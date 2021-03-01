Intuit Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $6.21 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intuit in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.14.

Intuit stock opened at $390.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.72. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,682,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,256,000 after buying an additional 45,386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

