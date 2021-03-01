Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,766 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $37,236.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $150,244.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVR shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

NYSE IVR opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $897.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

