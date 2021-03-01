Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Trading 10.3% Higher

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.12 and last traded at $24.74. 12,611,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 4,914,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in Invesco by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752,127 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Invesco by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

