Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $7.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $321.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,252,496. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

