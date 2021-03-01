Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 22,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $185.54 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $199.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.13.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

