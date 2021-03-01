Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for InMode (INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/24/2021 – InMode was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

2/11/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – InMode had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – InMode was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “InMode Ltd. is a provider of medical technologies. It develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency technology. The company serves plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. InMode Ltd. is based in Yokneam, Israel. “

Shares of INMD stock opened at $68.96 on Monday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.28.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in InMode by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in InMode by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in InMode by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 50.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of InMode by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

