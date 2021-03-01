Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Insider Sells $199,800.00 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18.

On Monday, December 14th, Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,004,149.00.

NVTA stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.23.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

