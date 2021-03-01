IONChain Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, IONChain has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $286,816.28 and approximately $4,393.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00054954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $379.96 or 0.00773056 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00031326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00029165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00041644 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

