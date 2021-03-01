Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 5,900 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.4% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $232.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.46. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

