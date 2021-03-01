IQeon Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.60 or 0.00005331 BTC on major exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $306,325.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQeon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.44 or 0.00762351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042415 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.