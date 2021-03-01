IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Price Up 6.1%

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 104,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 570,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

IRIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IRIDEX from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 146,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

