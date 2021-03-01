iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120,197 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 276,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after purchasing an additional 34,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $115.39. 39,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.