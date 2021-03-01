iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Reduced by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after acquiring an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $239.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $255.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.